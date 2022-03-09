STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan will go for early Assembly polls: N Chandrababu Naidu

Addressing the gathering during the International Women’s Day celebrations at the TDP central office on Tuesday, Naidu said people are waiting for a chance to send Jagan home. 

Published: 09th March 2022

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go for early Assembly polls in the State.“There are reports that Jagan will go for elections as early as possible since any further delay will make it impossible for the YSRC to face the people’s resentment because of overall decline of the State,” the former CM said.

Addressing the gathering during the International Women’s Day celebrations at the TDP central office on Tuesday, Naidu said people are waiting for a chance to send Jagan home. Naidu asked what moral right the Jagan government had to celebrate Women’s Day. “How can Jagan give justice to the rest of women in the State when he could not give a fair deal to his own sisters?” Naidu demanded that the CM issue a public apology to his sister Sunitha. 

The TDP chief reiterated his vow not to attend the Assembly till he turned the ‘Kaurava Sabha’ into a ‘Gaurava Sabha’ by defeating the YSRC. “I fought against the YSRC government’s injustice. They targeted me and my family. My wife has never been in politics. But she became a victim of character assassination.” 

