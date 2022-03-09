STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Was overjoyed to receive the honour: SI S Sirisha on being felicitated for exceptional service

S Sirisha, and two other officers,  P Kalpana and D Aruna from Guntur Rural district, were recognised for their good work in rendering escort duties to VIP/ VVIPs and Chief Minister.

Published: 09th March 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

K.V.Rajendranath Reddy,IPS felicitated 36 Women Police personnel of 18 Police units in the State for their exemplary work.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: It was a sweet surprise for Guntur Urban Traffic SI S Sirisha when she informed that she will be felicitated by DGP Rajendranath Reddy. Speaking to TNIE the 28-year-old expressed joy and said, “I was utterly shocked and overwhelmed at the same time.

I never expected that my services will be honoured in this way.” Four of the 36 women, who were applauded for their exceptional service, are from the Guntur district.

S Sirisha, and two other officers—P Kalpana and D Aruna from Guntur Rural district—were recognised for their good work in rendering escort duties to VIP/ VVIPs and Chief Minister. Pattabhipuram police station woman head constable Y Saraswathi was also felicitated for organising various awareness programmes on the Disha App. 

Sirisha, a native of Piduguralla, is a BA graduate. Speaking about her motive to become a police officer, she recalled that when she was in college, local police had conducted an awareness programme on women’s safety. “That’s when I understood the importance and the honour of being a police officer and helping those in need. At that moment, I decided to become a police officer and worked very hard.”

Despite coming from a conservative family, Sirisha’s parents—Jayaraju and Suvarnalatha—always encouraged her to achieve her goal. She joined the department in 2018 and was posted on escort duties for VIPs and VVIPs. “I used to take it as a challenge to work equally with my male subordinates and give my 100 per cent to the job,” she added. Later, she was appointed as Traffic SI.

 Speaking of her new post, Sirisha said, “I get to interact with students and people directly and solve their issues. It is a dream come true for me.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SI S Sirisha DGP Rajendranath Reddy Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp