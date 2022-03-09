Was overjoyed to receive the honour: SI S Sirisha on being felicitated for exceptional service

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: It was a sweet surprise for Guntur Urban Traffic SI S Sirisha when she informed that she will be felicitated by DGP Rajendranath Reddy. Speaking to TNIE the 28-year-old expressed joy and said, “I was utterly shocked and overwhelmed at the same time.

I never expected that my services will be honoured in this way.” Four of the 36 women, who were applauded for their exceptional service, are from the Guntur district.

S Sirisha, and two other officers—P Kalpana and D Aruna from Guntur Rural district—were recognised for their good work in rendering escort duties to VIP/ VVIPs and Chief Minister. Pattabhipuram police station woman head constable Y Saraswathi was also felicitated for organising various awareness programmes on the Disha App.

Sirisha, a native of Piduguralla, is a BA graduate. Speaking about her motive to become a police officer, she recalled that when she was in college, local police had conducted an awareness programme on women’s safety. “That’s when I understood the importance and the honour of being a police officer and helping those in need. At that moment, I decided to become a police officer and worked very hard.”

Despite coming from a conservative family, Sirisha’s parents—Jayaraju and Suvarnalatha—always encouraged her to achieve her goal. She joined the department in 2018 and was posted on escort duties for VIPs and VVIPs. “I used to take it as a challenge to work equally with my male subordinates and give my 100 per cent to the job,” she added. Later, she was appointed as Traffic SI.

Speaking of her new post, Sirisha said, “I get to interact with students and people directly and solve their issues. It is a dream come true for me.”