Active caseload goes below 800 as recoveries outnumber cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State’s active Covid-19 caseload further declined to 758 with new recoveries outnumbering fresh infections. While 70 new infections emerged from over 11,000 samples in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the recoveries stood at 129.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Anantapur district reported the highest of 13 new infections followed by 12 in Guntur. The remaining 11 districts logged new infections in single-digit with Prakasam and Kurnool districts reporting the lowest of two infections each.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts did not report a single case. The three north coastal Andhra districts reported just four infections, all from Visakhapatnam, while the four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 30 fresh cases. Five districts reported a higher number of new infections than Tuesday.

Only two districts have a caseload of above 100. East Godavari has the highest of 267 active cases followed by 111 in West Godavari. No fatality was reported in the 24 hour span and the toll stood at 14,729.