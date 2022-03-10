AP to introduce digital learning from eighth class in schools from next academic year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the State government will introduce digital learning from eighth class in schools from the next academic year. Speaking at a review meeting on the implementation of decisions taken under the New Education Policy (NEP) at his camp office on Wednesday, he said measures are being taken to improve the efficiency of teachers.

Jagan directed the officials concerned to focus on the ‘Learning to Learn’ concept and said there should be a teacher training centre (TTC) in all the 26 newly-carved districts. The facilities in existing TTCs should be improved under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. “Headmasters should play key role in schools and give career guidance to students. They should maintain good relations with parents and conduct meetings with students and parents separately and give counselling for the students’ better future,” the Chief Minister said.

He directed the officials to utilise the services of highly qualified government teachers effectively to provide better education to students and asked them to prepare policies for the same. “Subject-wise teachers are being appointed in schools,” he said and instructed the officials not to utilise the services of teachers for non- teaching activities as it will have an impact on students’ education.

Ensure that students learn the meaning and usage of a new English word every day. He instructed the officials to ensure facilities like toilets and drinking water plants set up under Nadu Nedu in schools are well maintained. SOPs on maintenance of facilities in schools should be given to technical and engineering staff in Village/Ward Secretariats and Village Clinics.

The officials should take steps to implement plans prepared for development of skills among students and asserted that there should be one skill college in every parliamentary constituency, combined with ITI and Polytechnic. The curriculum for these institutions will be prepared by Skill University that will come up in Tirupati.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have completed mapping of schools according to the NEP and added that making students learn one English word each day started on February 14. They said they are ensuring one co-ed junior college and one women junior college in each mandal and added that a toll-free number is set up to receive complaints from students. They said steps are being taken for implementation of SCERT recommendations. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present.

Second phase of Nadu-Nedu from March 15

The Chief Minister instructed officials to start the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools from March 15 and asked them to ensure playgrounds are set up compulsorily in schools. Vidya Kanuka kits should be given to students before the schools reopen after holidays. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to check if facilities available in private schools are as per standards.