State govt expedites process to reorganise districts, final notification by third week of March  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on commencing administration in the new districts from Telugu New Year Ugadi, the State government has expedited the exercise with regard to the reorganisation of districts to 26 from the existing 13. After receiving suggestions and objections from the people on the gazette notification issued forming new districts, the committees appointed by the government have expedited the exercise.

Official sources said that after consultation with the Chief Minister, the final notification on the formation of new districts will be released in the third week of March.“We have received around 10,000 suggestions and objections from all the districts. We will give necessary recommendations in case of finding objections/suggestions in the larger public interest,” an official told TNIE, adding that the new districts proposed by the government through the Gazette notification were welcomed by a majority of the people.

The number of representations with regard to change of districts were less. Though the objections and suggestions came on various issues, the majority of them are related to naming the districts. Many people want to name the district after prominent personalities in the respective area.

Similarly, there were objections over inclusion of some mandals in a particular district instead of another district in which headquarters is near. As the government is of the view that all the mandals of one Assembly constituency should be in one district, the possibilities of considering such appeals are bleak. However, all the issues will be explained to the Chief Minister for taking a final call, the official said.

Informing that the focus now is on allotment of employees to new districts, the official said initially employees will be given orders to serve notice and the final allotment will be made in the future as the exercise involves some procedures.

Government may not consider demand on mandals

