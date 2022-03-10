STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP releases book crticising Jagan rule 

Jagan betrayed people by breaking all promises he made on Amaravati Capital, Polavaram, liquor prohibition and pensions, he alleged. 

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag used for representation purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP released a book titled ‘One Thousand Days of Jagan’s Destructive Rule’, making a fervent appeal to the people of the State to throw out the YSRC from power in the next elections. The TDP filed “people’s charge sheet” listing what it called thousand crimes, lies, atrocities and corruption, frauds that the government committed at the rate of one offence per day in the past thousand days.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu, former Ministers N Chinarajappa, Nakka Ananda Babu, MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, MLCs Ashok Babu and Deepak Reddy released the book at a joint press conference held at the party central office on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Atchannaidu said the all-round destruction was started from the day Jagan ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika within a few days of forming his government. Jagan betrayed people by breaking all promises he made on Amaravati Capital, Polavaram, liquor prohibition and pensions, he alleged. 

