Youth dies by suicide after ‘police torture’, CI suspended

KAKINADA: In yet another instance of alleged police highhandedness, a youth died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten by the Circle Inspector of Mandapeta police station in East Godavari district. Following protests by the family of the deceased, the CI was placed under suspension.

Pragada Sri Krishna Bhagavan, 21, of Mandapeta, was working in a private firm in Hyderabad after completing his diploma, for the past two years. While he was staying in Mandapeta, he developed friendship with a girl in his neighbourhood and used to chat with her.

According to police and Satish, the brother of the deceased, the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment by Bhagavan. The Circle Inspector, K Durga Prasad, called Bhagavan to the police station on Tuesday morning.

When he went to the police station, Bhagavan was allegedly abused and beaten by the police, his family members alleged. Depressed over the alleged ill-treatment by the police, Bhagavan died by hanging himself at a shed near Ravulapadu village. His family members staged a protest with the body at Kaluvapadu centre in Mandapeta, creating traffic disruption for nearly two hours.

Ramachandrapuram DSP Balachandra Reddy and police officials from Anaparti, Mandapeta Rural and Ramachandrapuram stations rushed to the spot and assured the family of an inquiry into the allegation of ‘torture’.

The family members once again staged a protest at the mortuary on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, based on an inquiry report submitted by Ramachandrapuram DSP, Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao issued orders suspending Durga Prasad, following which the family members withdrew their protest.

