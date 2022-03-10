STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth dies by suicide after ‘police torture’, CI suspended

He was allegedly harassed by the Circle Inspector of Mandapeta police station in East Godavari district. Following protests by the family of the deceased, the CI was placed under suspension.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In yet another instance of alleged police highhandedness, a youth died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten by the Circle Inspector of Mandapeta police station in East Godavari district. Following protests by the family of the deceased, the CI was placed under suspension.

Pragada Sri Krishna Bhagavan, 21, of Mandapeta, was working in a private firm in Hyderabad after completing his diploma, for the past two years. While he was staying in Mandapeta, he developed friendship with a girl in his neighbourhood and used to chat with her. 

According to police and Satish, the brother of the deceased, the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment by Bhagavan. The Circle Inspector, K Durga Prasad, called Bhagavan to the police station on Tuesday morning.

When he went to the police station, Bhagavan was allegedly abused and beaten by the police, his family members alleged. Depressed over the alleged ill-treatment by the police, Bhagavan died by hanging himself at a shed near Ravulapadu village. His family members staged a protest with the body at Kaluvapadu centre in Mandapeta, creating traffic disruption for nearly two hours. 

Ramachandrapuram DSP Balachandra Reddy and police officials from Anaparti, Mandapeta Rural and Ramachandrapuram stations rushed to the spot and assured the family of an inquiry into the allegation of ‘torture’.

The family members once again staged a protest at the mortuary on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, based on an inquiry report submitted by Ramachandrapuram DSP, Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao issued orders suspending Durga Prasad, following which the family members withdrew their protest.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police torture Suicide
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp