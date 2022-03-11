STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases in AP dip to 749 as 97 more recover

Published: 11th March 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily positivity rate went marginally up to 0.72 per cent as Andhra Pradesh reported 88 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday, 97 infected persons recovered while no fresh fatalities were reported in the State, the latest bulletin said. The State Covid-19 chart now showed 23,18,705 total positives, 23,03,227 recoveries and 14,729 fatalities till date. The number of active cases stood at 749, the bulletin added. Anantapur registered 28 fresh cases and Prakasam 12 in 24 hours.

Ten districts reported less than nine new cases each while Vizianagaram added zero. While the overall active caseload came under 750, East Godavari has the highest of 254 active cases followed by 114 in West Godavari. With no fatality, the total death count due to Covid-19 remained stable at 14,729.

