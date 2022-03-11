Andhra Pradesh Assembly pays homage to former chief minister K Rosaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid homage to former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rosaiah served as student leader, MLC, MLA, minister, MP, chief minister and governor in his long innings of public life and was best known for his ideal work and everyone used to praise him.

He recalled that Rosaiah held various portfolios under five different chief ministers and said he worked as finance minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy’s cabinet and added that they both were good friends. The Chief Minister prayed that his soul may rest in peace and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Members of the YSRC, as well as TDP, hailed the services to Rosaiah in the combined AP. The Legislative Assembly also condoled the demise of former MLAs V Narayana Murthy, VVSS Chowdary, K Prabhakar Reddy, M Sridhar Krishna Reddy, G Sambasiva Rao, TN Anasuyamma, Patil Venugopal Reddy, Yellasiri Srinivasula Reddy and Yedlapati Venkat Rao.