STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Assembly pays homage to former chief minister K Rosaiah

The AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid homage to former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away recently.

Published: 11th March 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid homage to former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rosaiah served as student leader, MLC, MLA, minister, MP, chief minister and governor in his long innings of public life and was best known for his ideal work and everyone used to praise him.

He recalled that Rosaiah held various portfolios under five different chief ministers and said he worked as finance minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy’s cabinet and added that they both were good friends. The Chief Minister prayed that his soul may rest in peace and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Members of the YSRC, as well as TDP, hailed the services to Rosaiah in the combined AP. The Legislative Assembly also condoled the demise of former MLAs V Narayana Murthy, VVSS Chowdary, K Prabhakar Reddy, M Sridhar Krishna Reddy, G Sambasiva Rao, TN Anasuyamma, Patil Venugopal Reddy, Yellasiri Srinivasula Reddy and Yedlapati Venkat Rao. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konijeti Rosaiah
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp