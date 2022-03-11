STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC cancels jumbling policy for Inter practical exams

Government pleader Raghuveer said the jumbling system was brought within the legal framework. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday suspended proceedings issued by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) introducing jumbling policy in the practical exams. The court also issued oral orders permitting conduct of the exams for students in their respective colleges.

In the interim orders, Justice B Devanand said the “sudden decision” of the Board, which didn’t give any valid reason for changing the existing system, will be of inconvenience to the students. The BIE, on March 3, issued proceedings introducing jumbling system where students of one particular college would have been required to take the exams in another college.

The Affiliated Private Junior Colleges Management filed a petition in the court challenging the proceedings. Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, counsel V Venkataramana said the Board had issued the proceedings at the last minute. Government pleader Raghuveer said the jumbling system was brought within the legal framework. 

He informed the court that none of the students or their parents had any objection to the new system but the proceedings were opposed only by the college managements. After hearing both the sides, Justice Devanand issued orders suspending the proceedings issued by the Board. The court added that orders only suspending the proceedings were issued and the practicals can be held in the old format.

