Andhra Pradesh student in Ukraine yet to be traced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A youngster from Andhra Pradesh studying in Ukraine, is yet to be traced for repatriation. The task force constituted to oversee the return of students from war-hit Ukraine is using all resources at its disposal to get in touch with the student.

The task force, after preparing a database of all students from AP in Ukraine, had arrived at a conclusion that 770 youngsters from the State are studying at various universities in Ukraine. A majority of them are students of five universities, including those in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Out of 770, 757 have been brought back under Op Ganga after they reached borders with Poland and other countries neighbouring Ukraine.

According to Babu A, a member of the task force, a few of the 757 students were still in transit. While four students were waiting at the borders, one stayed back at a relative’s house in Poland and another did not leave Ukraine willingly, Babu said. Another six are from Telangana.

“The repatriation status of one student is yet to be confirmed. We have sent him an email but got no response so far,” he said.