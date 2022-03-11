STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh student in Ukraine yet to be traced

A youngster from Andhra Pradesh studying in Ukraine, is yet to be traced for repatriation.

Published: 11th March 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A youngster from Andhra Pradesh studying in Ukraine, is yet to be traced for repatriation. The task force constituted to oversee the return of students from war-hit Ukraine is using all resources at its disposal to get in touch with the student.

The task force, after preparing a database of all students from AP in Ukraine, had arrived at a conclusion that 770 youngsters from the State are studying at various universities in Ukraine. A majority of them are students of five universities, including those in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Out of 770, 757 have been brought back under Op Ganga after they reached borders with Poland and other countries neighbouring Ukraine. 

According to Babu A, a member of the task force, a few of the 757 students were still in transit. While four students were waiting at the borders, one stayed back at a relative’s house in Poland and another did not leave Ukraine willingly, Babu said. Another six are from Telangana.

“The repatriation status of one student is yet to be confirmed. We have sent him an email but got no response so far,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP student missing in Ukraine
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp