Arrange infrastructure in new districts by March 25: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has directed officials to complete the infrastructure arrangements in the new districts by March 25. Speaking at a review meeting with the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, HoDs, Collectors and SPs on the reorganisation of districts on Thursday, he wanted them to identify suitable buildings for locating Collectorates, RDO office and other offices at the earliest. He said that steps should be taken to provide video conference facilities to new collectorates within a week. He instructed the officials to finalise rents of buildings to be taken for locating government offices as per the prices fixed by the Roads and Buildings department.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon conduct a review meeting on reorganisation of districts, he said.

Principal Secretary (Transport and Roads and Buildings) MT Krishna Babu said that they got details about the identification of offices for 17 RDO offices in the new districts and suggested the District Collectors to speak with different companies for purchasing the required furniture.