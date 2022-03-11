STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No property loss in fire on Undavalli hill

People of SC Colony in Undavalli got panicked as trees on the nearby hill caught fire late Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: People of SC Colony in Undavalli got panicked as trees on the nearby hill caught fire late Wednesday night. According to Tadikonda police, the locals observed the fire and immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police along with revenue and fire department personnel reached the spot and put out the flames. 

The police searched the entire area to identify the reason for the fire. They also noted that no property loss is reported and none was injured. Tadikonda Circle Inspector Seshagiri Rao said the locals often go near the hill, someone might have left his lamp there which caused the accident and also clarified that the incident was just an accident and the rumours that fire was set deliberately were false.  

