STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Number of pensioners increased to 61.74 lakh from 53.8 lakh

The number of beneficiaries getting social security pensions in the State has increased to 61.74 lakh in 2021-22 from 53.87 lakh between November 2018 and March 2019. 

Published: 11th March 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of beneficiaries getting social security pensions in the State has increased to 61.74 lakh in 2021-22 from 53.87 lakh between November 2018 and March 2019. 

As many as 10,60,208 pensioners were benefited due to reduction of age from 65 to 60 years. This was informed in the State Assembly by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in reply to a question on the year-wise number of pensions sanctioned and the quantum of the amount disbursed on pensions by the government from 2014-19 and from 2019 to till date. The details are in the table above. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp