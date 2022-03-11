Number of pensioners increased to 61.74 lakh from 53.8 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of beneficiaries getting social security pensions in the State has increased to 61.74 lakh in 2021-22 from 53.87 lakh between November 2018 and March 2019.

As many as 10,60,208 pensioners were benefited due to reduction of age from 65 to 60 years. This was informed in the State Assembly by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in reply to a question on the year-wise number of pensions sanctioned and the quantum of the amount disbursed on pensions by the government from 2014-19 and from 2019 to till date. The details are in the table above.