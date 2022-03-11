STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Returnees from Ukraine meet Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday held a meeting with Telugu students who returned back home from the war-torn Ukraine.

The students thanked the TDP chief for extending timely and crucial help to them. Naidu said the TDP is always there to rush immediate help to Telugu people whenever they face any calamity or trouble. Whether in ruling or in opposition, the TDP never hesitates to play a pivotal role in rescuing Telugu people from trouble, he asserted.

Naidu said he would urge the Centre to arrange medical seats to all those students who were forced to drop their studies and return from Ukraine in view of the war. TDP MPs and the NRI wing have made efforts for the safe return of Telugu students, he said.

