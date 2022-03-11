STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP takes out rally outside Assembly urging YSRC govt to fill 2.3 lakh jobs 

TDP MLAs and MLCs raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for what they described as his betrayal of the unemployed youth.

Published: 11th March 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

TDP takes out rally outside Assembly urging YSRC govt to fill 2.3 lakh jobs .(Photo | Twitter, Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP legislators staged a demonstration outside the Assembly on Thursday demanding that the YSRC government fill 2.30 lakh government jobs as per its promise made to the youth in the State.

TDP MLAs and MLCs raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for what they described as his betrayal of the unemployed youth. The CM had also raised expectations of the contract and outsourcing employees but started ignoring them after coming to power, they alleged.

TDP legislators were led by MLC Nara Lokesh and state president and MLA K Atchannaidu. They slammed the CM for ‘breaking’ all the promises he made to the young job aspirants at the time of elections. Not a single true government job was filled in the past three years of the YSRC rule, they alleged.

The TDP legislators recalled how the youth got lakhs of decent jobs within Andhra Pradesh in both the public and private sectors during the previous TDP regime. The Jagan regime was bent upon chasing away the industries out of the State and destroying the job opportunities for the youth. The only jobs the ruling YSRC gave were low-paid posts like volunteers and workers in government liquor shops, they remarked. The TDP legislators asserted that Jagan would pay a heavy price for cheating the youth by not fulfilling his promise on filling teacher posts. In his election promises, Jagan promised to notify DSC every year. Three years were over but not a single DSC was called. Jagan’s job calendar has become a jobless calendar, they said. 

TDP Government jobs in Andhra Pradesh
