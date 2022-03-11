Welfare schemes to get focus in Andhra Pradesh budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the State budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Assembly at 10: 15 am on Friday.

Focus of the budget is expected to be on welfare and development with majority of allocations are likely for the flagship programmes under Navaratnalu like Nadu-Nedu (education and health), Rythu Bharosa, women empowerment programmes and housing for poor. For 2021-22, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government last year presented a Budget with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.29 lakh crore.

The size could be a little bigger than last year’s Rs 2.29 lakh crore as the state revenues started showing recovery. According to the advance estimates of the state economy for the year 2021-22, the overall growth was at 16.82 per cent at current prices and the growth rate of per capita income was 15.87 per cent, as mentioned by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in his address to the joint session of the State Assembly and Council on the first day of the ongoing budget session.

According to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) dashboard, the accounts at glance at the end of January 2022 show that the state’s finances improved largely compared to 2020-21, with revenue accruals touching Rs 1,11,792 crore, including the State’s own tax revenue of Rs 80,027.88 crore in the first 10 months. Capital receipts were Rs 58,669.79 crore and the total receipts was Rs 1,70,495.65 crore. Total expenditure was 1,69,842.60 crore.