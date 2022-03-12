13 per cent more allocation for Roads and Buildings department as govt aims to reduce accidents   

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide better road connectivity and reduce road accident deaths, the State government enhanced the budgetary allocation to the Transport, Roads and Buildings department. In all, Rs 8,581.25 crore was allotted to the department in 2022-23, which is 13% higher than the allocation made in 2021-22.

While the budget estimates in 2021- 22 was Rs 7,594.06 crore, the revised estimates stood at Rs 5975.73 crore. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said two projects — AP Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project and AP Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project — with a cost of Rs 6,400 crore are being taken up with the financial assistance of New Development Bank (NDB) for providing double-lane connectivity from district to mandal headquarters and between different mandal headquarters. “Widening of 2,522 km of roads and construction/reconstruction of 464 bridges are proposed. Administrative sanction has been accorded for the phase-I works for Rs 3,014 crore for the improvement of 1,243 km of roads and the works are in progress. Due to reverse tendering, Rs 85.43 crore was saved,’’ he said.

Informing that administrative sanction was accorded for phase-II works to the tune of Rs 3,386 crore for the improvement of 1,268 km of roads, he said about 125 km of National Highway stretches were improved with a cost of Rs 15.8 crore in 2021-2022 under the Central Road Fund. It is proposed to improve 600 km during 2022-2023. “Administrative sanction has been accorded for the renewal of 8,268 km of State Highways and major district roads,” he said.

Stating that the AP government is participating in the State Support Programme for Strengthening Road Safety to reduce road accident deaths, he said the line departments like Police, Transport, R&B, and Health are in the process of preparing action plans to reduce road accidents. As per the data compiled by the AP Road Safety Council (RSC), road accidents increased by 10.16 per cent and fatalities by 14.08 per cent in Andhra Pradesh in 2021.

An official felt that as they were given the responsibility of finding buildings for government offices in the new districts, the budgetary allocations may not be sufficient. “We hope the government will make special allocations for it,” the official said. Federation of AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) vice-president V Satish said there is no mention of other infrastructure projects in which the State is partnering with the Centre.

