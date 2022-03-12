78 students of two schools fall sick after mid-day meal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR: As many as 78 students of two government schools -- one in Anantapur and another in Kurnool — fell ill after reportedly consuming contaminated food served as part of the mid-day meal. Headmaster of the school in Anantapur has been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered into the food poisoning incident in Kurnool. In Kurnool district, 42 students of a government elementary school in Viswanagar Colony in Nandyal town fell ill after having lunch served as part of the mid day meal.

Speaking to TNIE, District Education Officer V Ranga Reddy said: “81 students including both girls and boys had lunch during midday meals. Of them, 19 students started to vomit and later some others also fell ill and complained of nausea. 42 students were immediately shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital.”

The DEO said five students were kept under observation while the remaining children are normal. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh spoke to district officials and inquired about the incident. He ordered DEO V Ranga Reddy to provide better and speedy medication to all the students, especially those who are under observation.

District Collector P Koteswara Rao along with officials concerned visited the school and hospital and inquired about the incident. Koteswara Rao ordered an enquiry into the issue and submitted a detailed report. In Anantapur, 36 students of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary government School in Kakkalapalli panchayat of Anantapur rural mandal fell ill after having mid-day meals.

According to sources, some students noticed worms in the rice and alerted the staff. By then, some of them already had lunch and started vomiting. School teachers shifted 36 students to the GGH at Anantapur. Of those who fell ill, 16 are girls and the students are between 6 to 12 years of age.

Parents alleged that the students noticed worms in the rice served to them and the issue was taken to the notice of the school administration, but in vain. Responding to the incident, DEO Samuel suspended the school headmaster P Lakshmi Narasimha.