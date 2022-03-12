STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra economy up by 11.43 per cent

The State economy has fully recovered from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the Socio-Economic Survey-2021-22. 

Published: 12th March 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Economy, money

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State economy has fully recovered from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the Socio-Economic Survey-2021-22. 

The recovery is such that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices (2011-12) for the year 2021-22 (advanced estimates) is estimated at Rs 7,46,913 crore as against the first revised estimate of Rs 6,70,321 crore reflecting a growth of 11.43 per cent compared to a dismal growth rate of 0.08 per cent the previous year. The nominal GSDP at current prices shows a growth rate of 18.47 per cent.

The survey attributed the turnaround to good rainfall during the year and adoption of pro-farmer policies. If you look at it sector-wise, agricultural growth rate was 11.27 per cent, industry 12.78 and services sector 9.73 per cent. Similarly, the per capita income showed a “highly impressive” growth rate of 17.58 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp