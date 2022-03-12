Andhra economy up by 11.43 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State economy has fully recovered from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the Socio-Economic Survey-2021-22.

The recovery is such that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices (2011-12) for the year 2021-22 (advanced estimates) is estimated at Rs 7,46,913 crore as against the first revised estimate of Rs 6,70,321 crore reflecting a growth of 11.43 per cent compared to a dismal growth rate of 0.08 per cent the previous year. The nominal GSDP at current prices shows a growth rate of 18.47 per cent.

The survey attributed the turnaround to good rainfall during the year and adoption of pro-farmer policies. If you look at it sector-wise, agricultural growth rate was 11.27 per cent, industry 12.78 and services sector 9.73 per cent. Similarly, the per capita income showed a “highly impressive” growth rate of 17.58 per cent.