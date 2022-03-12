STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Budget skips naming Amaravati

Despite a recent verdict, were the High Court, directed the development of infrastructure as per the master plan.

Published: 12th March 2022 05:28 AM

A graphic design of capital Amaravati | FILE PHOTO

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has not made any specific budgetary allocation for Amaravati, despite the High Court, in a recent verdict, directed the development of infrastructure as per the master plan. In the outcome budget document,  Rs 800 crore has been earmarked for developing essential infrastructure for the new capital city. The document, however, did not specifically name Amaravati. 

The goal was mentioned as central assistance for the construction of Raj Bhavan and Assembly, etc., the new capital of the State, creation of essential infrastructure for capital city and special assistance under AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Further, Rs 208.10 crore was allocated under the head Land Pooling for the new State capital. The objective was specified as annuity payments to the landowners/farmers who had parted with their lands under Land Pooling Scheme.

Another Rs 121.11 crore was earmarked for the Capital Region Social Security Fund to reimburse the tuition fee of the students of Amaravati Capital City Area families, free health to all residents of the capital city area, and pensions to the poor, landless families. 

An additional Rs 200 crore was allocated under the head, Assistance to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority with budget outcome indicator specified as development of infrastructure works, greenery works, maintenance of LED lights, providing sanitation at Mangalagiri and Tadikonda constituencies in the capital city area.

