Indian Coast Guard rescues three missing fishermen

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least three fishermen who went missing after they had gone fishing on Wednesday have reached Chintapalli coast in Vizianagaram district safely on Friday bringing relief to worried family members.

The fishermen of Gangavaram village had gone fishing in the boat from the fishing harbour on Wednesday. The three fishermen were Palleti Pentayya, Merugu Tata Rao, and Mada Ammiru. Traditional fishermen go fishing in the morning and return by evening. However, the three did not return after two days causing anxiety among family members who brought the incident to the notice of the fisheries officials.

Fisheries JD Lakshmana Rao told TNIE: “The fishermen went in a boat for fishing and were stuck in the sea as the motor got damaged. The coast guard brought them safe to the shore at Chintapalli in another boat.”