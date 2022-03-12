Jagan to send Cabinet packing, to the party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Is the much-awaited State Cabinet rejig in the offing? It appears so. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had announced that the Cabinet will be changed half-way through his term while assuming power in May 2019, made a few interesting comments at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Pointing out that several party leaders are in the race, he informed his Cabinet colleagues that those who are not in the government will have to work for the party.

Highly-placed sources told TNIE that the Chief Minister made the remarks after a colleague sought to pull the leg of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy as to why he didn’t come in an attire fitting for the occasion of Budget presentation. The exchange between the duo, it seems, prompted the Chief Minister to interject. “If anyone is dropped from the Cabinet, it doesn’t mean he/she has been set aside... having worked in the government, you will be better placed to work in the party as you have a better understanding of how the government functions and how to interact with officials,” he was quoted as saying by sources.

It is likely that the Chief Minister may make sweeping changes in the Cabinet after the Budget session, around Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day, in the first week of April. If not, at least within a month, the sources said. It is also learnt that of the 25 Cabinet members, a majority may be asked to work for the party.

State Cabinet rejig delayed by months

“Barring three or four, the rest are likely to be dropped, or if the Chief Minister so wishes, the entire Cabinet might be changed,” the sources said, adding that the latter option may not happen given the crucial role being played by a few ministers. Dropping them would not be advisable as they are holding key portfolios, the sources added.

It is imperative to note that a few months ago, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy had gone on record stating that he was ready to resign and work for the party and hinted at 100 per cent replacement of the present Cabinet ministers.

The Cabinet rejig has already been delayed as it is more than two-and-a-half years now. It was earlier speculated that the Chief Minister would go for a reshuffle before the Sankranthi festival in January. However, that didn’t happen. Now, it appears imminent and some clarity may be expected soon enough.

Rejig likely soon

