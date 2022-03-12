Rs 7,020 crore of Rs Rs 43,052.78 crore agri budget for Bharosa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu presented the Agriculture Budget for 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 43,052.78 crore. The minister said that RBKs, which acted as a game-changer in rural areas and won numerous awards, have been allocated Rs 18 crore.

The agricultural growth rate of the State is more than the national rate. While the State’s growth rate in agriculture stood at 14.5 percent, the national growth rate was only 9.8 per cent. In 2020-21, the State’s growth was 10.39%. “In the last 33 months, the State has spent Rs 1.10 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors and out of it, Rs 20,117.590 crore was for Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan,” he said.

The minister said efforts are being made to introduce ATMs in RBKs to facilitate farmers to draw money more easily besides deploying banking correspondents at RBKs. He said it was a matter of pride that 13 RBKs in 13 districts secured ISO certificates. He said 10,000 drones for agriculture will be introduced through RBKs in a phased manner providing employment for 20,000 youth. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for technology transfer to agriculture in 2022-23.

Kanababu said Rs 7,020 crore has been allocated for YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1,802 crore for YSR Free Crop Insurance, Rs 30 crore for YSR Polambadi, Rs 614.23 crore for Agriculture Marketing Department, Rs 248.45 crore for cooperative sector, Rs 146.41 crore for food processing, Rs 554.04 crore for horticulture, Rs 1,027.82 crore for animal husbandry and Rs 337.23 crore for fisheries.