Welfare takes a front seat,  44 per cent funds for social services

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its focus on social welfare, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday presented its Budget for the financial year 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 2.56 lakh crore.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath allocated Rs 45,955 crore for welfare, which is part of the social service sector. For the financial year 2021-22, the government had allocated Rs 27,964 crore and revised (amount actually spent) it to Rs 25,613 crore.

With an increase from Rs 90,936 crore in 2021-22 to more than Rs 1.13 lakh crore in the coming fiscal, 44 per cent of the Budget has been allocated to the social service sector.

“Building a robust social security net is imperative for registering progress and it calls for addressing the needs and priorities of the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable groups with a holistic strategy,’’ Buggana said in his speech, asserting that the YSRC government is committed to the development of SC, ST, minorities and other weaker sections of the society through various welfare activities under Navaratnalu.

He added that interventions are being made to achieve quantifiable targets in alignment with global benchmarks for education, infrastructure, health, livelihood, skill and self-employment.

Allocations for the Economically Backward Classes (EBC), SC sub-plan and tribal sub-plan also saw a hike. Allocation for EBC welfare almost doubled to Rs 6,669 crore for FY 2022-23 from Rs 3,743 crore in FY 2021-22. Similarly, the allocation for SC sub-plan increased to over Rs 18,000 crore from Rs 13,835 crore in the 2011-2022 financial year.

For the tribal sub-plan, the allocation was hiked to Rs 6,145 crore from Rs 5,318 crore. Meanwhile, the BC sub-plan saw the highest allocation of Rs 28,238 crore.

Of the plethora of welfare schemes being implemented by the State government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, YSR Pension Kanuka received the highest allocation of Rs 18,000 crore as against the allocation of Rs 17,000 crore for the 2021-22 financial year.

The government has been offering over 20 schemes benefitting varied sections such as farmers, students of government residential schools, weavers, fishermen, advocates, self-help groups, petty vendors, auto drivers and others through the DBT schemes.

Funds for various corporations

AP Brahmin Corporation: Rs 455 crore

Rs 123 crore each in the previous two financial years

Rs 196 cr YSR pension Kanuka

AP Christian Corporation: Rs 113 crore

Rs 83 crore in FY2021-22

AP State Minorities Corporation: Rs 1,750 cr

1,177 crore in FY2021-22

Major share for YSR Pension Kanuka

AP SC Corporation: Rs 7,210 crore

Rs 5,738 crore in FY2021-22

AP eyes 30 cr person days

After allocating Rs 15,846.43 crore for Rural Development in 2022-23, the AP govt intends to generate 30 crore person days under MGNREGS

Rs 5,000 cr for the material component of MGNREGS

21.76 cr person days were generated in 2021-22

Rs 2230 cr Finance Commission Grants to Panchayat Raj Bodies

Rs 700 cr (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) AP Rural Road project

Rs 600 crore- Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Rs 600 cr Interest-free loans to DWCRA women

Rs 389.06 cr - National Rural Livelihood Mission

Rs 1149.93 cr - Jal Jeevan Mission

