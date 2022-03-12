Woman ‘raped’ after tying up friend

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Disha Police solved a case of sexual assault against a 19-year-old woman from Machilipatnam in Krishna district within 24 hours and arrested the two accused P Nagababu (29) and Yarramsetti Manideep (30).

Disclosing the case details at Disha Mahila Police station in Machilipatnam on Friday, Bandar DSP M Basha said the case was registered at the Bandar taluka police station on Thursday by the woman.

In her complaint, the girl mentioned that she and her friend were sitting alone at Pallepalli beach on Thursday afternoon, when the accused sexually assaulted the woman by tying her friend to a tree.

Taking a serious note of the matter, SP Siddharth Kaushal appointed Disha DSP G Rajiv Kumar as special officer to identify the accused. As per the SPs directions, three special teams led by Disha CI and SI were set up to interrogate the accused and collect evidence. Nagababu and Yarransetti Manideep, both from Chinakaragraharam village, were arrested during search operations in the village, he said.

During the inquiry, one of the accused Nagababu confessed that he, along with his friend had sexually assaulted the girl . The DSP said: “A charge sheet has been filed against the accused and they will be taken to court for remand. The investigation will be completed in 7 days.”