STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2022-23 estimate less than this fiscal’s liquor revenue  

Liquor revenue likely to cross Rs 19,000 crore in current financial year.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s budget estimate to generate a revenue of Rs 16,500 crore through the Excise department in the 2022-23 fiscal is not a daunting task. The opposition parties targeted the government for setting such a “big revenue target” from sale of liquor in total U-turn from the phased prohibition promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra before the 2019 elections. Sources in the department said the budget estimate for 2022-23 is lower than the revenue generated from sale of liquor in 2021-22.

In 2021-22, as against the Rs 15,000 crore budget estimate, the revised estimate for the fiscal stood at Rs 14,500 crore. However, sources said the total sales value in the 2021-22 is around Rs 22,000 crore by the end of February 2022 and the same is likely to be increased to Rs 24,000 crore by the end of the fiscal. Out of the total sales value, the revenue will be 80 per cent. Thus going by the Rs 24,000 crore sale value, the revenue will be more than Rs 19,000 crore in 2021-22, the sources informed.

The revenue on sale of liquor would have been more than Rs 20,000 crore in 2021-22. However, following the reduction of liquor prices, there is a decline in revenue despite considerable growth in sales volume, an official told TNIE.

Prior to reduction of prices in December, 2021, sale value of liquor stood between Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore a day. However, after the reduction in prices, the sale value dropped to around Rs 55 crore a day.
In fact, the State government increased the prices of liquor abnormally in May, 2020 in a move to “discourage tipplers”. 

However, as the prices of liquor in the neighbouring States were too low compared to the rates in AP, the flow of non-duty paid liquor from the bordering states to AP continued unabated. Similarly, instances of manufacturing of ID liquor in the State have also increased.

Though the government constituted the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to curb the flow of non-duty paid liquor into the State and also enforced several measures to curb bootlegging, the flow of illegal liquor into the State continued. Against such a backdrop,  the government was forced to slash the prices of liquor.
Though the reduction in prices increased the sale volume, the revenue to the exchequer dropped, the officials explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp