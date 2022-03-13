2022-23 estimate less than this fiscal’s liquor revenue  

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s budget estimate to generate a revenue of Rs 16,500 crore through the Excise department in the 2022-23 fiscal is not a daunting task. The opposition parties targeted the government for setting such a “big revenue target” from sale of liquor in total U-turn from the phased prohibition promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra before the 2019 elections. Sources in the department said the budget estimate for 2022-23 is lower than the revenue generated from sale of liquor in 2021-22.

In 2021-22, as against the Rs 15,000 crore budget estimate, the revised estimate for the fiscal stood at Rs 14,500 crore. However, sources said the total sales value in the 2021-22 is around Rs 22,000 crore by the end of February 2022 and the same is likely to be increased to Rs 24,000 crore by the end of the fiscal. Out of the total sales value, the revenue will be 80 per cent. Thus going by the Rs 24,000 crore sale value, the revenue will be more than Rs 19,000 crore in 2021-22, the sources informed.

The revenue on sale of liquor would have been more than Rs 20,000 crore in 2021-22. However, following the reduction of liquor prices, there is a decline in revenue despite considerable growth in sales volume, an official told TNIE.

Prior to reduction of prices in December, 2021, sale value of liquor stood between Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore a day. However, after the reduction in prices, the sale value dropped to around Rs 55 crore a day.

In fact, the State government increased the prices of liquor abnormally in May, 2020 in a move to “discourage tipplers”.

However, as the prices of liquor in the neighbouring States were too low compared to the rates in AP, the flow of non-duty paid liquor from the bordering states to AP continued unabated. Similarly, instances of manufacturing of ID liquor in the State have also increased.

Though the government constituted the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to curb the flow of non-duty paid liquor into the State and also enforced several measures to curb bootlegging, the flow of illegal liquor into the State continued. Against such a backdrop, the government was forced to slash the prices of liquor.

Though the reduction in prices increased the sale volume, the revenue to the exchequer dropped, the officials explained.