Districts reorganisation: Take suggestions of staff before allocation says AP Revenue Services Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the districts reorganisation decision taken up by the State government, leaders of the AP Revenue Services Association on Saturday urged the government not to create hardships to the employees during the process of allocation of staff to new districts. They urged the government to take the suggestions of employees’ association leaders during the process.

AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, General Secretary Ch Krishnamurthy and other leaders discussed the allocation of employees to the newly formed district during the State Executive Committee meeting, held here on Saturday. It appealed to the government to follow the existing procedure in allocation of employees to Collector and RDO offices in new districts instead of making allocation on the basis of population. They also wanted the government to take options from the employees first and implement a reverse seniority process in case of the requirement of more employees.