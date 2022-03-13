STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Districts reorganisation: Take suggestions of staff before allocation says AP Revenue Services Association

They also wanted the government to take options from the employees first and implement a reverse seniority process in case of requirement of more employees.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the districts reorganisation decision taken up by the State government, leaders of the AP Revenue Services Association on Saturday urged the government not to create hardships to the employees during the process of allocation of staff to new districts. They urged the government to take the suggestions of employees’ association leaders during the process.

AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, General Secretary Ch Krishnamurthy and other leaders discussed the allocation of employees to the newly formed district during the State Executive Committee meeting, held here on Saturday. It appealed to the government to follow the existing procedure in allocation of employees to Collector and RDO offices in new districts instead of making allocation on the basis of population. They also wanted the government to take options from the employees first and implement a reverse seniority process in case of the requirement of more employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp