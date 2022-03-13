STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extra classes, timetable designed by experts to help pupils pass SSC exam

Published: 13th March 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: School teachers in the district have been issued a timetable, designed by subject experts, and an action plan to ensure that the entire class 10 syllabus is completed and revised and all students pass this year’s SSC exam.

For the last two years, physical classes could not be held regularly due to the Covid pandemic and students were passed on the basis of internal marks. As part of the new strategy, extra classes are being held for the students from 8 am to 9 am and again from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

District education officer Ganga Bhavani said headmasters and teachers have been instructed to identify and focus more on students who find the subjects difficult. “Special workbooks have been distributed to make learning easy for them. Clear progress in the results was seen in the last summative assessment. 

Stating that the public examination will begin from May 2, she directed the government, Zilla Parishad, and residential school teachers to complete the syllabus by March 31 and to strictly follow the daily plan. 
“A pre-final exam will be held next month so that we can assess students’ progress and take further action,”  she added. 

Ramaraju, a mathematics teacher at a municipal school in Guntur, said, “As keeping  students stress-free is equally important, all teachers have been asked to conduct simple and effective activities, such as simple yoga and exercises, to motivate them.” 

