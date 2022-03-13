Government to probe ‘suspicious’ deaths in West Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following the suspicious deaths of more than 10 persons allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor in West Godavari, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), who holds the Medical and Health portfolio, said the State government will be conducting a thorough enquiry into the incident.

The deaths took place in Jangareddygudem over the past three days. Though the district administration on Friday night denied that the deaths were due to consumption of spurious liquor, the minister on Saturday took stock of the situation with district collector Prasanna Venkatesh and SP Rahul Dev Sharma. He also rushed to Jangareddygudem and interacted with some of the patients who were undergoing treatment at the local government hospital.

Ruling out the possibility of spurious liquor as the cause of the deaths as alleged by the Opposition TDP, Nani said out of five persons who died in the hospital, four had consumed excess amounts of liquor. “Relatives told us that four deceased were habitual boozers. The other person died of illness,” he observed.

He assured the media that the government will provide all possible financial help to the families of the deceased. The bodies were sent to post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the deaths. “We have already launched an enquiry into the deaths,” he said.

Stating that Jangareddygudem borders the neighbouring Telangana, he noted that Special Enforcement Bureau has been conducting regular inspections and taking up operations to check smuggling of illicit and branded liquor into Andhra Pradesh.

In the past three years, 13,000 cases were booked, 2,460 vehicles seized, 4,720 persons were bound over, and Preventive Detection Act was invoked against three persons in and around Jangareddygudem and along the border in West Godavari district.

Meanwhile, TDP Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha Saturday demanded that the government initiate immediate steps to save people’s lives by preventing the sale of illicit liquor, ganja and country arrack.

Anitha said from grama volunteers to MPs and MLAs, all YSRC party activists were involved in the sale of illegal arrack and ganja. “How can CM Jagan Mohan Reddy play a spectator’s role when so many people are losing their lives?’’ Meanwhile, BJP AP chief Somu Veerraju demanded ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. Veerraju sought to know as to why the government was not in a position to reveal the actual cause of the deaths.

Some victims were alcoholics, says minister

“Relatives told us that four deceased were habitual boozers. The other person died of illness,” Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said on Saturday. He added that in the past three years, 13,000 cases were booked, 2,460 vehicles seized, 4,720 persons were bound over, and Preventive Detection Act was invoked against three persons in and around Jangareddygudem.