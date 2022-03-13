STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s official: Cabinet rejig soon, YSRC not to go for early polls

As the new districts are set to come into existence from Ugadi, the Cabinet will be rejigged in such a way that there will be representation for all the districts, sources said. 

Published: 13th March 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. ( File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the Cabinet meeting told his colleagues that change was imminent, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it public.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go for a rejig of his Cabinet soon,’’ he said, speaking on the sidelines of a programme organised at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli on Saturday to celebrate the party formation day.  

Sajjala made it clear that strengthening the party as well as focusing on the State administration are equally important for them. He further stated that Jagan made it amply clear when he took the reins of the State that he would change the composition of the Cabinet midway through five-year tenure. Though more than two-and-a-half years have passed, no changes have been made due to Covid and other reasons. 

As the new districts are set to come into existence from Ugadi, the Cabinet will be rejigged in such a way that there will be representation for all the districts, sources said. Sajjala dismissed the reports that the YSRC would go for early polls. “People have given us mandate for five years and we will complete our tenure,” he said, alleging that Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu came up with the proposition of early polls so as to keep his flock together, who no longer have faith in Naidu or his son.

Responding to the claims of BJP and Jana Sena that several YSRC leaders are in touch with them and ready to shift loyalties anytime, Sajjala said the DNA of the party leaders is different from others. “Those in the YSRC owe allegiance to former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy,’’ he averred.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp