It’s official: Cabinet rejig soon, YSRC not to go for early polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the Cabinet meeting told his colleagues that change was imminent, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it public.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go for a rejig of his Cabinet soon,’’ he said, speaking on the sidelines of a programme organised at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli on Saturday to celebrate the party formation day.

Sajjala made it clear that strengthening the party as well as focusing on the State administration are equally important for them. He further stated that Jagan made it amply clear when he took the reins of the State that he would change the composition of the Cabinet midway through five-year tenure. Though more than two-and-a-half years have passed, no changes have been made due to Covid and other reasons.

As the new districts are set to come into existence from Ugadi, the Cabinet will be rejigged in such a way that there will be representation for all the districts, sources said. Sajjala dismissed the reports that the YSRC would go for early polls. “People have given us mandate for five years and we will complete our tenure,” he said, alleging that Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu came up with the proposition of early polls so as to keep his flock together, who no longer have faith in Naidu or his son.

Responding to the claims of BJP and Jana Sena that several YSRC leaders are in touch with them and ready to shift loyalties anytime, Sajjala said the DNA of the party leaders is different from others. “Those in the YSRC owe allegiance to former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy,’’ he averred.

