Kakinada youngster makes a cut for self in crossbow shooting

The International Federation of World Crossbow has certified Sk Sadhik Khan as one of the best crossbow shooters in India.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

SP M Ravindranath Babu felicitating Sadhik Khan (Top); Sadhik showing gold medals won by him | Express

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 22-year-old from East Godavari has won gold medals at national and international crossbow championship events. The International Federation of World Crossbow has certified Sk Sadhik Khan as one of the best crossbow shooters in India. Federation president Anil Kaushik has sent a letter to Shaik Sadhik Khan to participate in the world crossbow shooting championship, which will be held in Thailand in May, 2022.  

Sadhik is a resident of Lachiraju street of Suryaraopet in Kakinada. His father Sk Sikhindar Azam Khan died two years ago. Sadhik is among the four children of Azam Khan and Noorjahan. Sadhik got interested in shooting in class 9. His father also encouraged him. Later, he joined NCC and participated in a shooting competition in Maharashtra.

He won the first prize in a competition organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh in 2017. After this, the shooting association provided training to him and send to pre-national competitions. Later, he was selected for the national-level competition.

Recently, he took part in the 11th National Crossbow Shooting Championship held in New Delhi on January 15. He won two gold medals in 25 metres and 18 metres categories in the championship. He was also selected for the Asian Championship held in New Delhi on January 16, where he won a gold medal in the 18 metres category. 

On his friends’ suggestions, Sadhik established a crossbow shooting institute in Kakinada - Pro Shooting Sports Academy. It is the only crossbow shooting academy in south India. He has trained several students from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

Speaking to TNIE, the crossbow champion said, “I am proud to be an Indian. People encourage me to participate in national and international championships. I am confident to win the world championship in Thailand.”

