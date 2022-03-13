STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmiri martial art making inroads in AP

Over 16,000 students in AP are getting trained in the martial art Sqay.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Students performing Sqay, a Kashmiri martial art, in Nellore city during a competition | Express

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: A martial art form of sword-fighting from Kashmir valley is gaining popularity in the State as well as the country. More and more people are coming forward to learn Sqay, a sword martial art, which is registered in the sports category under school games by the Government of India.

Over 16,000 students are getting training in the martial art in the State. Majority of them belong to Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and twin Godavari districts.“Sqay is different from other martial arts such as Taekwondo and Karate. While Taekwondo emphasises on using legs, Karate focuses more on hands, but in Sqay, swords and shields are used. Sqay is a combination of both elements of Taekwondo and Karate. There are eight belts in Sqay and five degrees. Usually, Loba, Katta (Khawankay), power breaking (Mathol) and Aerosqay competitions will be conducted during matches,” said Sk Ibrahim, General Secretary, Sqay Sports Martial Art Association of Andhra Pradesh. Practising Sqay keeps the body healthy and fit, Ibrahim added.

White, Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue, Brown, Red and Black belts will be given to students after they complete their training and win competitions. There are five degrees in the martial art. Students getting training in the martial art are divided into three categories such as sub-juniors aged between 10 and 14 years, juniors aged 14 to 15 years and seniors above 18 years. 

Junior category is also called Cadets. Those with black belts can train students in the martial art. Each trainer will get black belt after training for at least three years. Black belt holders have to undergo at least two years of training and pass the test conducted by the Sqay Federation of India to get a degree. So far, only 20 members have completed their Sqay master degree in the country.  

Sk Ibrahim, who has completed his IV degree has trained over 5,000 youngsters across the State.“I received the black belt last year. The martial art is becoming popular in urban areas of the State. It is useful for self-defence and also maintaining a healthy body,” he said. Sqay masters are expecting to train over one lakh students in the coming years.

