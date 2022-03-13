STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man kills mother over land dispute

On Saturday, when Sivamma’s younger sister Adilakshmi came to house, they both engaged in a heated argument and Venkatrao stabbed Sivamma with a knife and fled from the spot.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man reportedly killed his mother over property issues in Narasaraopet town on Saturday. According to police, Battula Sivamma, 70, has two sons. While one of them died years ago, she was living along with his younger son Battula Venkatrao. A few years back, they sold a part of their property and divided the house into two parts and have been living separately. Recently, Venkatrao was pressuring his mother to transfer the property to his name, which she refused.

On Saturday, when Sivamma’s younger sister Adilakshmi came to house, they both engaged in a heated argument and Venkatrao stabbed Sivamma with a knife and fled from the spot. Sivamma, who suffered severe blood loss, died on the spot. Sivamma’s sister, immediately, informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted the body for post mortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp