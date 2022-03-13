Man kills mother over land dispute

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man reportedly killed his mother over property issues in Narasaraopet town on Saturday. According to police, Battula Sivamma, 70, has two sons. While one of them died years ago, she was living along with his younger son Battula Venkatrao. A few years back, they sold a part of their property and divided the house into two parts and have been living separately. Recently, Venkatrao was pressuring his mother to transfer the property to his name, which she refused.

On Saturday, when Sivamma’s younger sister Adilakshmi came to house, they both engaged in a heated argument and Venkatrao stabbed Sivamma with a knife and fled from the spot. Sivamma, who suffered severe blood loss, died on the spot. Sivamma’s sister, immediately, informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted the body for post mortem.