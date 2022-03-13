STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother dies 4 days ago, boy thinks she’s sleeping

As per preliminary post-mortem report, no external or internal injuries were found on the body. 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old boy spent four days with the body of his mother in the house presuming that she was sleeping, at Vidyanagar Colony under the MR Palle police station limits. The boy studying fifth class, went to school as usual unaware of the fact that his mother died. The deceased was identified as Rajya Lakshmi (41), a teacher in a private school. 

MR Palle Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar said the boy’s uncle Durga Prasad called up on Friday night casually to know their well-being. The boy asked him to come home and take his mother to hospital as she had been sleeping for the past four days. Sensing something fishy, Durga Prasad rushed to the house of his sister and found Rajya Lakshmi lying dead. The body had decomposed by then.

The boy told Durga Prasad that his mother fell on the floor in the house on the evening of March 8. The boy, according to his uncle, is suffering from mild mental retardation. He does not mingle with others and stays aloof.  As per preliminary post-mortem report, no external or internal injuries were found on the body. 

However, the doctors who conducted post-mortem, confirmed that Rajya Lakshmi’s death was natural. Rajya Lakshmi had been living separately along with her son for the past four years following a dispute with her husband, who stays in Vijayawada, the SI told TNIE. A case was registered.

