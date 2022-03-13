New strategy to curb infant deaths

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: Budgetary allocations of Rs 6,609.58 crore for ‘public health and family welfare’ have given fresh impetus to the State health department in achieving its goal of “ensuring and promoting a healthy life and well-being for all of all ages and to make Andhra Pradesh a healthy society”.

Strategies drafted to achieve the goal include reduction of infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR); ensuring that the total fertility rate (TFR) reaches the replacement level of fertility; ensuring population stability with due attention to the disadvantaged sections in inaccessible and remote areas; promotion of public health and family welfare in the State with centrally-sponsored schemes and externally-financed projects; and full immunisation of all children.

According to the Socio-Economic Survey 2021-22 released by the State government, the IMR stood at 25, compared to the national average of 30; MMR at 65, compared to the national average of 112; under-5 mortality rate (U-5MR) at 33, as against the national average of 36. The TFR in the State stood at 1.6 compared to the national average of 2.2.

Antenatal care through PHCs and sub-centres is also a part of the strategy. To encourage early registrations of pregnancy and women receiving at least one antenatal check-up, the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (MMVY) is being implemented in the State.

Under the scheme, a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 is paid to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first live birth, in three instalments. During 2021-22, 1,08,586 beneficiaries were covered till December. Accreditation of all health facilities; improving home-drop service for all eligible pregnant women who gave birth in government health facilities; and creating awareness on symptoms and effects of anaemia, especially in infants and mothers, are also part of the strategy.

As per the budget outcome document, the goal is also to achieve 100 per cent birth and death registrations (vital statistics) and reduce the prevalence of blindness from 3% to 0.25% by 2025 under Kanti Velugu.

