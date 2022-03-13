STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

New strategy to curb infant deaths

Antenatal care, population stability are part of the plan to make ‘Andhra Pradesh a healthy society’.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Budgetary allocations of Rs 6,609.58 crore for ‘public health and family welfare’ have given fresh impetus to the State health department in achieving its goal of “ensuring and promoting a healthy life and well-being for all of all ages and to make Andhra Pradesh a healthy society”. 

Strategies drafted to achieve the goal include reduction of infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR); ensuring that the total fertility rate (TFR) reaches the replacement level of fertility; ensuring population stability with due attention to the disadvantaged sections in inaccessible and remote areas; promotion of public health and family welfare in the State with centrally-sponsored schemes and externally-financed projects; and full immunisation of all children.

According to the Socio-Economic Survey 2021-22 released by the State government, the IMR stood at 25, compared to the national average of 30; MMR at 65, compared to the national average of 112; under-5 mortality rate (U-5MR) at 33, as against the national average of 36. The TFR in the State stood at 1.6 compared to the national average of 2.2.

Antenatal care through PHCs and sub-centres is also a part of the strategy. To encourage early registrations of pregnancy and women receiving at least one antenatal check-up, the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (MMVY) is being implemented in the State. 

Under the scheme, a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 is paid to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first live birth, in three instalments. During 2021-22, 1,08,586 beneficiaries were covered till December. Accreditation of all health facilities; improving home-drop service for all eligible pregnant women who gave birth in government health facilities; and creating awareness on symptoms and effects of anaemia, especially in infants and mothers, are also part of the strategy.

As per the budget outcome document, the goal is also to achieve 100 per cent birth and death registrations (vital statistics) and reduce the prevalence of blindness from 3% to 0.25% by 2025 under Kanti Velugu.

Cash incentive for pregnant women

Under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 is paid to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first live birth, in three instalments. During 2021-22, 1,08,586 beneficiaries were covered till December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp