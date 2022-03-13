STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notice served on school HM after 42 kids fall sick

According to sources, some students in the Anantapur school noticed worms in the rice served, and complained to the staff.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:17 AM

Government school students get treated at Nandyal government hospital due to suspected food poisoning, in Kurnool district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A day after 42 students of a school in Nandyal town fell sick due to suspected food poisoning, the district education officer (DEO) on Saturday issued show-cause notices to both the school headmaster and mid-day meal organiser. DEO V Ranga Reddy said the headmaster may even be suspended if the ongoing probe into the incident found him in fault. “The agency’s licence will be cancelled,” he added.

Stating that all students have been discharged from the hospital, he said an enquiry into the incident is underway by a committee of mandal development, revenue and education officers, formed by the district collector. 

It was reported a day ago that 78 students of two schools in Kurnool and Anantapur had to be hospitalised as they fell sick after mid-day meal. The Anantapur school HM had already been suspended. The Kurnool DEO had said that 81 students had food served to them in the mid-day meal. Of them, 19 students started to vomit while others developed nausea. According to sources, some students in the Anantapur school noticed worms in the rice served and complained to the staff. By then, many had already had their food. 

