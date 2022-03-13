YSRC celebrates 12th formation day, Jagan says goals are being achieved 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC celebrated its 12th formation day across the State by hoisting the party flag, cutting cakes and organising various service activities.Taking to Twitter, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “By God’s grace and people’s blessings we have stepped into the 12th year today. Treating the manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran, we could bring in revolutionary changes in every household in education, economic and social fields. Our goals are being achieved...which are vouched by our victories’’.

Meanwhile, celebrations were held on grand note at the party central office at Tadepalli. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted party flag and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekara Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala said the YSRC has fulfilled the aspirations of millions of people. “The party is gaining popularity because it is focussed on service, not power politics,’’ he pointed out.

Sajjala said the foundation towards the four important pillars of development was laid in the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The Chief Minister has made revolutionary changes in education and health sectors. All sections including BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities are politically empowered. The government is taking steps towards women empowerment,” Sajjala said.

He said MLAs giving reference for admission in government schools is real improvement. “The student enrollment ratio in government schools has increased and dropout ratio decreased because of the steps taken by the Chief Minister,” the YSRC leader said. Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Dharmana Krishna Das, MP Mopidevi Venkatramana, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, MLCs and other party leaders were present.

