BJP will focus on winning AP now: D Purandeswari

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP should come to power in Andhra Pradesh to rescue the State from financial doldrums, BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari said here on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, she said the party cadre should play a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power in the State. In the recent Assembly elections, the party cadre ensured the victory of the BJP in four States. Now, the BJP will concentrate on AP, she said.

Stating that AP was in a bad situation, she said the ruling YSRC leaders were more bothered about their personal well-being. The State government borrowed Rs 6 lakh in the last two and a half years and now there is a debt burden of Rs 1.20 lakh on each and every one in the State, she said.

She ridiculed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was now more worried about getting loans rather than focusing on development. She said a misinformation campaign was being unleashed that the Centre was not extending assistance to AP.

However, it was a fact that the State government was in such a situation that it could not sustain without the Centre’s support. Though the Centre was providing Rs 25,000 crore for roads to AP, the State government was doing precious little in this regard. The people had lost confidence in the YSRC government, she said.

Purandeswari alleged that the State government was mortgaging lands for mobilising funds and even lands in Visakhapatnam were also being pledged. “The BJP is going ahead with the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, she said, highlighting the achievements of the BJP government.

BJP ‘Rayalaseema Ranabheri’ on March 19

Kadapa: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has informed that the party will hold ‘Rayalaseema Ranabheri’ in Kadapa on March 19 demanding speedy execution of irrigation projects. It will also highlight various public issues. The BJP will discuss various issues being faced by people of the region and evolve an action plan to get them solved, he said