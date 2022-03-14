STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP will focus on winning AP now: D Purandeswari

Addressing  a meeting of BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, she said the party cadre should play a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power in the State.

Published: 14th March 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari addresses a meeting of the party Shakti Kendra Pramukhs in Visakhapatnam on Sunday I express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP should come to power in Andhra Pradesh to rescue the State from financial doldrums, BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari said here on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, she said the party cadre should play a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power in the State. In the recent Assembly elections, the party cadre ensured the victory of the BJP in four States. Now, the BJP will concentrate on AP, she said. 

Stating that AP was in a bad situation, she said the ruling YSRC leaders were more bothered about their personal well-being. The State government borrowed Rs 6 lakh in the last two and a half years and now there is a debt burden of Rs 1.20 lakh on each and every one in the State, she said.

She ridiculed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was now more worried about getting loans rather than focusing on development. She said a misinformation campaign was being unleashed that the Centre was not extending assistance to AP.

However, it was a fact that the State government was in such a situation that it could not sustain without the Centre’s support. Though the Centre was providing Rs 25,000 crore for roads to AP, the State government was doing precious little in this regard. The people had lost confidence in the YSRC government,  she said.

Purandeswari alleged that the State government was mortgaging lands for mobilising funds and even lands in Visakhapatnam were also being pledged. “The BJP is going ahead with the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, she said, highlighting the achievements of the BJP government.

BJP ‘Rayalaseema Ranabheri’ on March 19  

Kadapa: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has informed that the party will hold ‘Rayalaseema Ranabheri’  in Kadapa on March 19 demanding speedy execution of irrigation projects. It will also highlight various public issues.   The BJP will discuss various issues being faced by people of the region and evolve an action plan to get them solved, he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs BJP D Purandeswari
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp