Elegance, beauty of handloom on show at national expo

The department of textiles conducted a fashion show at the ongoing national handloom exhibition in Vijayawada’s A Plus Convention Centre on Sunday. 

Models showcasing handloom sarees during the National Handloom Expo organised by APCO in Vijayawada on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

The exhibition is being held from March 4 to 18 in which handloom makers from across the country took part and offered special discounts on products. 

The exhibition is being held from March 4 to 18 in which handloom makers from across the country took part and offered special discounts on products. 

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion, chief guest Chilapalli Mohana Rao, Chairman, APCO, said, “In order to promote and support artisans, the State government is supporting handloom by granting special fund of Rs 24,000 under YSR Netanna Nestham scheme.”

Chadalawada Nagarani, director of textiles and handlooms, managing director of APCO, said that the exhibition will help handloom artisans develop and promote marketing strategies in domestic and international markets. 

She further said the department is focused to lead the sector on the path of self-sufficiency by promoting handloom art.

