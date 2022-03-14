Five districts report no new Covid-19 case; just 5 in North Andhra, 23 in Rayalaseema 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five districts of the State did not report a single new Covid infection on Sunday. However, the new infections were slightly higher when compared to Saturday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the State reported 57 new Covid cases from less than 12,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. The State logged 57 new infections from the more than 12,500 samples tested in the previous 24 hours span ending Saturday 9 am.

The media bulletin said Anantapur reported 22 new infections, highest among all the 13 districts, while the remaining districts reported less than 10 infections. Kurnool, Nellore and Srikakulam did not report a single new infection for the second consecutive day.

Five districts reported a higher number of cases when compared to Saturday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 23 fresh infections while five infections were reported from the north coastal Andhra districts.

The recoveries stood at 57 and the caseload declined to 606. With the spike in fresh infections over the past two days, the active cases in Anantapur district went past 100 again. East Godavari has the highest of 187 active cases. A total of 11 districts have less than 100 active cases with only two of them having a caseload of more than 50. Two districts have less than 10 active cases with the lowest of four in Srikakulam. No death was reported in the State in the 24 hours span.