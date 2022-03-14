STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five districts report no new Covid-19 case; just 5 in North Andhra, 23 in Rayalaseema 

Five districts of the State did not report a single new Covid infection on Sunday.

Published: 14th March 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five districts of the State did not report a single new Covid infection on Sunday. However, the new infections were slightly higher when compared to Saturday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the State reported 57 new Covid cases from less than 12,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. The State logged 57 new infections from the more than 12,500 samples tested in the previous 24 hours span ending Saturday 9 am.

The media bulletin said Anantapur reported 22 new infections, highest among all the 13 districts, while the remaining districts reported less than 10 infections. Kurnool, Nellore and Srikakulam did not report a single new infection for the second consecutive day.

Five districts reported a higher number of cases when compared to Saturday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 23 fresh infections while five infections were reported from the north coastal Andhra districts.

The recoveries stood at 57 and the caseload declined to 606. With the spike in fresh infections over the past two days, the active cases in Anantapur district went past 100 again. East Godavari has the highest of 187 active cases. A total of 11 districts have less than 100 active cases with only two of them having a caseload of more than 50. Two districts have less than 10 active cases with the lowest of four in Srikakulam. No death was reported in the State in the 24 hours span.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Andhra Covid TPR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp