Five of a family killed in car crash near Gowravaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five members of a family, including a six-month-old baby were killed and another family member was injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a culvert on the National Highway near Gowravaram village of Krishna district in the early hours of Sunday.

The family from Hyderabad was on its way to Jangareddigudem in West Godavari district for the toddler’s rice-feeding ceremony. The deceased were identified as Kuraparti Kutumba Rao and his wife Marthamma, Rao’s daughter-in-law Kuraparti Indira, his daughter Bonala Santhi and his six-month-old granddaughter Bonala Gabriel Princy. Kutumba Rao’s son Joshi was driving the vehicle. Speaking to TNIE, Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy said: “The accident happened when the family was on their way to Jangareddigudem in West Godavari.”