Man jailed for triple murder in Kuwait, wife seeks govt intervention to free him

The man was initially hired as a driver by one Sher Ahmed, while Swathi worked as a domestic help.

Published: 14th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A Woman in Kadapa has sought the authorities’ help to bring her husband back from Kuwait, where he has been “falsely implicated and unlawfully jailed” in a triple murder case. 

Swathi of Dinnepadu village in Lakkireddipalle Mandal and her husband Pillolla Venkatesh (35) had gone to Kuwait in search of livelihood two years ago. The man was initially hired as a driver by one Sher Ahmed, while Swathi worked as domestic help. Venkatesh later found another job. 

Venkatesh’s parents, Sri Ramulu and Ramanamma, said he had called them 11 days ago to check on his two children. He assured them that he would soon resume sending them money.  “A week ago, we received a phone call from the Kuwait police saying that our son had been arrested for killing Sher Ahmed, his wife and daughter. The police also said they will deport Swathi,” they said.

On her return, Swathi lodged a complaint with the Lakkireddipalle police, “The Kuwait police have unlawfully framed my husband in the case. The three family members were killed by miscreants, and my husband, who works as a car driver in another house, was booked.” 

‘Bring my husband back from Kuwait’

Swathi claimed that Venkatesh had gone to his previous employer’s house once or twice to resolve some visa-related issues but he had not committed the crime. “If my husband had committed the crime, how could the police deport me,” Swathi asked. Lakkireddypalle SI Vinod Kumar said the issue would be taken up with the district administration and asked her to meet the district collector.

Swathi urged the district administration, State and Central governments to intervene and bring her husband back. “Based on information gathered from social media, it has been learnt that my husband has been sent to police custody for 21 days,” she added.

Kuwait triple murder
