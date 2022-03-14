Police arrest five robbers, recover Rs 89 lakh cash

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police nabbed five persons and recovered stolen Rs 89 lakh in Adigoppala village on Sunday. According to the police, Ajay Kumar, and Ramaseshaiah, residents of Durgi, were travelling to Chennai with Rs 89 lakh cash to purchase jewellery for their friend’s daughter.

On March 7, while they were on Nadikudi platform waiting for a train, five persons, including Lakshmi Narayana, Ramesh, Venkateswara Rao, Venu, Saida Rao, residents of Durgi, Rompicharla approached them in a car and told them to come with them as the local police have asked them to come to the police station. The accused attacked the duo and fled with the money.

Ajay and Ramaseshaiah filed a complaint with Nadikudi GRP station. The police formed two teams and nabbed the accused on the outskirts of Adigoppala.