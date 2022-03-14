Service apartments, PGs under police scanner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the police cracking down on illegal activities by rolling out a slew of crime preventive measures, prostitution rackets in the city are adopting novel methods to hoodwink the law enforcers, police have found.

Those involved in the flesh trade have shifted their operations to service apartments and paying guest (PG) accommodations after police started keeping an eye on city lodges and hotels.

Their modus operandi was revealed when the Two-Town police launched a probe against a youth, Ravi Teja, who allegedly took a woman to several service apartments and sexually exploited her on the promise of marriage. The woman had also staged a protest in front of Teja’s house at Chittinagar on March 2, demanding justice.

While probing the woman’s complaint, investigators found that anti-social elements have been using more than 20 service apartments, spread over several police limits, to carry out their activities, including prostitution, gambling, betting and smoking cannabis. Police also found some previous offenders running prostitution rackets in the guise of PG accommodation arranged in rented apartments.

“During a raid on a PG accommodation under Patamata police station limits, we busted one prostitution racket and caught a woman red-handed and rescued five girls,” an officer attached to the Commissioner’s Task Force said.

The officer said that the organisers created groups on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Persons known to them were added to the groups, and members were offered incentives for canvassing customers.