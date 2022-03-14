STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Several villages in Kurnool district face water crisis

The summer has just set in, but many areas, including a few towns in the district have started facing water scarcity.

Published: 14th March 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image used for representational purpose only

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: The summer has just set in, but many areas, including a few towns in the district, have started facing water scarcity. Almost all the villages in Adoni revenue division and half of Kurnool revenue division are facing water shortage. 

Even some villages in Kolimigundla and Owk mandals of Nandyal revenue division are likely to face water shortage soon, an official of Rural Water Supply (RWS) said.

Due to less rainfall in the district this year, several water sources like borewells, tanks and irrigation projects have less water compared to last year. Only 50 TMC of water is available in all major and medium reservoirs, including Srisailam, Sunkesula, Gajuladinne and Owk, against the total capacity of 260.05 TMC. 

The summer is likely to be problematic for the RWS officials to meet the drinking needs of people, an irrigation official noted. Kurnool has received an average rainfall of 646.90 mm this water year against the normal rainfall of 609.40 mm, while the rainfall last year during the same period was 1051.40 mm. 

With tube-wells lying defunct and water sources dried up, people are walking down to ponds to fetch drinking water in various villages in Alur, Pathikonda, Yemmiganur, Mantralayam, Dhone and Kodumur Assembly segments. 

Drinking water schemes set up in several villages spending crores of rupees to give solace to the water-starved areas, have failed to solve the crisis. Most of the schemes are supplying water only for some days. RWS Superintending Engineer Ch Vidya Sagar told TNIE that they have identified some villages in Nandyal, Kurnool and Adoni divisions which are facing water crisis. 

“We have prepared an action plan to supply drinking water to all 1,575 villages in the district as per their requirement,” the SE said and added that they planned to supply drinking water through tankers. 

“We are repairing the defunct water sources,” the SE said and urged the people to inform the RWS staff if any village faces drinking water problem. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Scarcit Kunool Water Shortage
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp