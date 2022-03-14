STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tobacco auctions for ‘21-22 crop season to start today

The Tobacco Board has decided to start the auction of Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco from Monday in a phased manner for the 2021-22 crop sales season. 

Cultivation of flue-cured tobacco. (File Phtoto)

By Express News Service

Tobacco Board (Auctions) Officer Madhusudan Rao conducted a review meeting with all the Tobacco Board-auction centre  Superintendents and assistant auction managers and SGO’s at the Tobacco Board-Ongole-Southern Region Head office here on Sunday. They discussed the modalities for the auction. 

“We have made all arrangements for the commencement of tobacco auctions from Monday on all seven platforms in the first phase.  Tobacco Board Chairman Y Raghunadha Babu and the Board Executive Director A Sridhar  Babu will take part in the inauguration of auction platforms at Kandukur, Ongole and Vellampalli centre on Monday,”  D Venugopal, Regional Manager (RM) Southern Region told TNIE. 

The Board has permitted around 41.21 million kg of crop in the Southern  Block Soils (SBS) region limits for the 2021-22 crop season and the estimated crop yield is around 31.78 million kg  for the same period.

Coming to the Southern Light Soils (SLS) Region, the board has permitted  37.81 million kg crop and the estimated yield  is around 29.70 million kg.  “We will provide a good price for the stocks through the tobacco exporters, who will attend the auctions,” he said. 

Tobacco auctions will commence at Ongole-1, Kondepi, Vellampalli, Podili, Kandukur-1 & 2 centres along with DC Palli (SPSR Nellore district) Tobacco Auction centre on March 14. 

