Velampalli lays stone for water pipeline works

The Endowments Minister directed VMC officials to monitor the pipeline system and conduct repair works, if any, to supply water without any interruptions.

Published: 14th March 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. (File photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials had taken necessary measures to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residents living in hill areas of the city during the summer. 

Srinivasa Rao along with the city Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Sailaja Reddy laid the foundation stone for the pipeline works at a cost of Rs 2 crore to cater to the water needs for the people residing in wards 38, 44, 45, 48 and 51 in the West constituency.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the minister said Rs 2 crore was granted by the 15th Finance Commission for the pipeline works and instructed officials and contractors to finish the work as early as possible. 

The Endowments Minister directed VMC officials to monitor the pipeline system and conduct repair works, if any, to supply water without any interruptions. Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said the VMC was closely monitoring the development works and planning to repair all damaged roads and drains. 

