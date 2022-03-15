STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

9.84 lakh avail OTS, AP government collects Rs 338.18 crore

In reply to a question, the government placed the details of the beneficiaries who availed the scheme and the money collected in the Assembly.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 9,84,615 beneficiaries availed the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme by the end of February 2022. The State government collected Rs 338.18 crore from the beneficiaries to extend the benefits of the scheme. In reply to a question, the government placed the details of the beneficiaries who availed the scheme and the money collected in the Assembly.

East Godavari district stood top of the table with 1.31 lakh beneficiaries opting the scheme and Kadapa district is at the bottom with 33,660 beneficiaries.  More than one lakh beneficiaries availed the scheme in West Godavari (1.13 lakh) and Guntur (1.01 lakh).

Expedite comprehensive land survey: Cabinet panel

A Cabinet Sub-Committee on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite the comprehensive land survey ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha’.  The Sub-Committee reviewed the progress of the land survey in the Secretariat and underscored the need for completing the task within the stipulated time. Use more drones to expedited the land survey, the panel told officials

Arogyasri scheme 

As many as 22,56,893 people benefited under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme and the government had spent Rs 5,078.05 crore from 2019 - 20 to 2021 - 22 under it. Here are the details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Time Settlement OTS Scheme
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp