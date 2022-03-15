9.84 lakh avail OTS, AP government collects Rs 338.18 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 9,84,615 beneficiaries availed the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme by the end of February 2022. The State government collected Rs 338.18 crore from the beneficiaries to extend the benefits of the scheme. In reply to a question, the government placed the details of the beneficiaries who availed the scheme and the money collected in the Assembly.

East Godavari district stood top of the table with 1.31 lakh beneficiaries opting the scheme and Kadapa district is at the bottom with 33,660 beneficiaries. More than one lakh beneficiaries availed the scheme in West Godavari (1.13 lakh) and Guntur (1.01 lakh).

Expedite comprehensive land survey: Cabinet panel

A Cabinet Sub-Committee on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite the comprehensive land survey ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha’. The Sub-Committee reviewed the progress of the land survey in the Secretariat and underscored the need for completing the task within the stipulated time. Use more drones to expedited the land survey, the panel told officials

Arogyasri scheme

As many as 22,56,893 people benefited under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme and the government had spent Rs 5,078.05 crore from 2019 - 20 to 2021 - 22 under it. Here are the details.