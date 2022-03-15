AP, TS yet to give Rs 200 cr seed money to river boards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Ministry of Jal Shakti said both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have not provided the seed money of Rs 200 crore each to the Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards.

In response to a question raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Rajya Sabha Monday, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the water resources and energy departments of AP, through separate GOs, issued separate orders for handing over certain components of Srisailam and Nagarajuna Sagar projects, as mentioned in Schedule-2 of the Gazette Notification, under their control to the KRMB.

The minister said no order has been issued by the Telangana government for handing over of the projects’ components under their control. “The two State governments have not handed over the jurisdiction of operational projects as specified in Schedule-2 of the notification to KRMB/GRMB,’’ the minister said.

The ministry gave a detailed list of ongoing and completed projects on GRMB and KRMB for which Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been submitted. On a question about the fate of the projects for which DPRs have not been submitted within the stipulated time, the minister said as per the gazette notification regarding KRMB and GRMB, both governments shall stop all ongoing works on unapproved projects as on the date of publication of the notification until the said projects are apprised and approved.

Further, the minister added that as per the gazette notification regarding KRMB and GRMB, the two state governments have to complete the unapproved projects appraised and approved within six months from the date of publication of the notification.

The ministry said lift irrigation schemes at Chintalapudi and Venkatanagaram in AP are unapproved and the DPRs of the same have not been submitted. Similarly in Telangana, the Kandukurthi and Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahitha Project were unapproved and for which DPRs were also not submitted.